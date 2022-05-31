Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LGND. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.43.

NASDAQ LGND traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.55. 4,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,815. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.63.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,777.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 73,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

