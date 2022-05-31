Lilium (LILM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LILM stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Lilium has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LILM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.
Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
