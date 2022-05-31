Lilium (LILM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LILM stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Lilium has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LILM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lilium by 250.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lilium by 126.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lilium in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

