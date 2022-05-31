Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.

LMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.68. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

