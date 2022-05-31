Limoneira (LMNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Limoneira to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Limoneira to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LMNR stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.35 million, a P/E ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.05. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Limoneira by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Limoneira by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Limoneira by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Limoneira by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Limoneira by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

