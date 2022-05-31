Linde (NYSE:LIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.15.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN opened at $329.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.79.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.