Linde (NYSE:LIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.14.

LIN stock opened at $329.63 on Tuesday. Linde has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $504,023,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

