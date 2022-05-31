Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lion Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Group during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LGHL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,567. Lion Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.
Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.
