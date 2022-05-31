Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lion Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Group during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lion Group alerts:

LGHL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,567. Lion Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.