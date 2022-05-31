Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of LIOPF opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. Lion has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

