Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $261.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $357,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,152,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,409.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Lippe bought 29,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $100,142.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,538.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,046,433 shares of company stock valued at $10,320,391 over the last 90 days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

