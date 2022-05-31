Lisa A. Muschong Sells 600 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:DTE traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 55.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 339.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,741 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 262,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,042 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

