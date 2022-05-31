LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) will announce $247.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.10 million. LivaNova reported sales of $264.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $58.18 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $390,316. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in LivaNova by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after buying an additional 168,427 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in LivaNova by 1,939.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,707,000 after buying an additional 692,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

