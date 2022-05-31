LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.34. 166,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.45. LKQ has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. LKQ’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

