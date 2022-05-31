Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Logan Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 100.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

About Logan Ridge Finance (Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.

