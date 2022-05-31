Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ: LUCD):

5/26/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

5/20/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

5/13/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $8.00.

5/5/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/26/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/20/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/13/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/7/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/5/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $14.00 to $6.00.

4/1/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of LUCD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,852. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

Get Lucid Diagnostics Inc alerts:

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUCD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $209,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 63,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.