Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ: LUCD):
- 5/26/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
- 5/20/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
- 5/13/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $8.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
- 4/26/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
- 4/20/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
- 4/13/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
- 4/7/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
- 4/5/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $14.00 to $6.00.
- 4/1/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of LUCD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,852. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $13.52.
Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.