Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LU. Macquarie lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CICC Research began coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Lufax has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Lufax by 39.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Lufax by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lufax by 260.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Lufax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

