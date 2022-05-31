Lufax (NYSE:LU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LU. CICC Research initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.86.

Shares of LU stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Lufax has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.02.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Lufax by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 56,801,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,276 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lufax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Lufax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,317 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lufax by 15.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,000 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

