Lukas Scheibler Sells 10,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lukas Scheibler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $199,587.84.

On Friday, April 1st, Lukas Scheibler sold 11,496 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $632,854.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.45. 870,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,027. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

