Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.50.

Shares of LULU opened at $293.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.82. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 75.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.