Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in May

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,757,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 9,464,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.6 days.

Shares of LUNMF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. 41,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,488. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 90 to SEK 85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.28.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.