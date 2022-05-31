LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. It focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments. The company’s industrial portfolio includes acquisitions, development projects and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. LXP Industrial Trust, formerly known as Lexington Realty Trust, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

NYSE LXP opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.74.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,153.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,865 shares of company stock worth $210,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 934.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

