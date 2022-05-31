Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $20.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.48.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Lyft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Lyft by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

