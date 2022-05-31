LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Lowered by Alembic Global Advisors

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.
LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.
LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $117.08 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
