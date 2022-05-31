LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Lowered by Alembic Global Advisors

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $117.08 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

