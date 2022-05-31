Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.46 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $5.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $24.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.34 billion to $25.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 32,816 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $1,771,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

M stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

