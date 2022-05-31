Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MMP. TD Securities boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

Shares of MMP opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

