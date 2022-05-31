Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MHNC opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. Maiden Holdings North America has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%.

