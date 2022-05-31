Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MDOUF stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. Maisons du Monde has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

Get Maisons du Monde alerts:

Maisons du Monde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maisons du Monde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maisons du Monde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.