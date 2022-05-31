Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MHTX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 205,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,123. Manhattan Scientifics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Manhattan Scientifics alerts:

About Manhattan Scientifics (Get Rating)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.