Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

MPFRY remained flat at $$4.14 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

