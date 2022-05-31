Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in May

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,500 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 1,022,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:MLFNF remained flat at $$21.52 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

