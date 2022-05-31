Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,680,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 16,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,514,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,290,067 shares of company stock valued at $32,798,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,754,000 after purchasing an additional 998,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after purchasing an additional 878,317 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after purchasing an additional 531,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351,432 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

