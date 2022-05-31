Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRO. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,290,067 shares of company stock worth $32,798,479. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.