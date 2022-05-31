Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.62.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE MPC traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $102.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,785. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

