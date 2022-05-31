Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $103.92. 15,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $102.55.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,857 shares of company stock worth $13,773,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,939,000 after buying an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.