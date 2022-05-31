MariMed (MRMD) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MariMed to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed’s peers have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MariMed and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 MariMed Competitors 284 690 689 31 2.28

MariMed presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 265.85%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 117.44%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MariMed and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million $7.22 million 30.77 MariMed Competitors $238.91 million -$56.08 million -7.48

MariMed’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 5.70% 20.87% 6.07% MariMed Competitors 1,049.13% -154.97% 151.76%

Summary

MariMed beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

