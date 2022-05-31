Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Update

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the first quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the first quarter worth about $320,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marin Software alerts:

NASDAQ MRIN traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,791. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

Marin Software ( NASDAQ:MRIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 39.79% and a negative net margin of 54.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

About Marin Software (Get Rating)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.