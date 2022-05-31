Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 215 ($2.72) price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.34) to GBX 165 ($2.09) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 215 ($2.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 206.13 ($2.61).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 152.44 ($1.93) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 127 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.33). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 189.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.