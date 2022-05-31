Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) will report $5.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.42 billion and the lowest is $5.29 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $5.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $21.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.87 billion to $21.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.36.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $161.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $133.86 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.