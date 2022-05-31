Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 141,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,871,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,204,206.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 9,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,060.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 165,130 shares of company stock worth $617,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,416. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 2.28. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.