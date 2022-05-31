Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

