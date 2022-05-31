Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,234,980. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

