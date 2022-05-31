Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $422.94.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.
Shares of MA opened at $357.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.73 and its 200-day moving average is $352.97. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
