Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $422.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of MA opened at $357.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.73 and its 200-day moving average is $352.97. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

