Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA opened at $357.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $347.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.97.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.