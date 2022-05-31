Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.52–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.23 million.Matterport also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.84.

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $4,715,450.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock worth $10,468,412.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

