Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 million-$30.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.00 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.52–$0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.84.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $1,669,077.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,856,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,267,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock worth $10,468,412.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 171.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matterport by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,152,000 after buying an additional 736,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matterport by 737.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 20.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 138,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.