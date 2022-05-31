Matthew H. Puckett Sells 677 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

V.F. stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,106,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,587. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after acquiring an additional 793,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after acquiring an additional 910,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

