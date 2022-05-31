Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in May

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of MZDAY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

