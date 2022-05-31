Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after buying an additional 6,702,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $137,096,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,901,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

