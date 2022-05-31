Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,776,000 after purchasing an additional 711,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,845,000 after acquiring an additional 409,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

