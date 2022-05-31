Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) PT Raised to GBX 460 at Barclays

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 385 ($4.87) to GBX 460 ($5.82) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MDC stock opened at GBX 385 ($4.87) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 366.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 337.73. Mediclinic International has a 52 week low of GBX 271.40 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 395.40 ($5.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.76.

In related news, insider Tom Singer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £73,200 ($92,611.34).

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 18 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 454 theatres with approximately 11,?449 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, and the United Arab Emirates.

