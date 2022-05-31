Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $109.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.32.
MDT stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
