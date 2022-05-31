Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $109.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.32.

MDT stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

